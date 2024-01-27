Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Bobby Deol gets a KISS from female fan while taking selfies; Animal star left surprised

    Bollywood actress Bobby Deol was spotted taking photographs with a few admirers while celebrating his birthday with the paparazzi. One female admirer startled him by kissing him on the cheek spontaneously.

    Bobby Deol has turned a year older. The Animal star is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and on this special occasion, he stepped out to celebrate with the paparazzi and a few fans. Visuals of him posing with a giant birthday cake, and donning a massive garland went viral on social media. 

    Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on Instagram and it shows Bobby Deol's startled expression after a female fan kissed him on the cheek during the celebrations.

    Bobby Deol is celebrating his 55th birthday on Saturday, January 27. On this special day, the actor was spotted in town, posing and interacting with paps when a fan joined him and asked him for a selfie. Bobby politely obliged and took her phone to take the photo. However, as he took the photo, the woman kissed him on his cheeks, shocking everyone.

    As the woman kissed Bobby, the actor had a shocked expression. Even the paps could be heard screaming in the clip of the incident which has now gone viral. Bobby Deol's fans have reacted to the video, expressing their shock and anger. 

    One person wrote, "Reverse this, if there was a female actress and a male fan, then what would be the situation?"

    Another added, "She should be jailed!" One person wrote, "Dude, men also feel weird, give them some respect. You got the photo, that was enough." Another added, "Kissing without permission is stupidity." One fan commented, "Just because celebs are being nice some people behave so badly, no manners."

    Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's most recent film appearance was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which featured Ranbir Kapoor. He portrayed a villain in the film, yet everyone praised his portrayal. Bobby Deol's recent resurrection has been nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying his place as a cult figure.

    He will soon be featured in Kanguva, which marks his Tamil debut. On Bobby's birthday, the filmmakers stunned everyone by unveiling the actor's first-look poster. Bobby Deol appeared 'ruthless, forceful, and memorable' in the poster. He wore long, messy hair and a bone necklace with blood markings. Deol was also spotted surrounded by hundreds of people with a grim expression.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
