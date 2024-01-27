Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kanguva': Bobby Deol’s sinister look from Suriya's film is out on his 55th birthday

    Kanguva's makers released the first look of Bobby Deol’s character, Udhiran, on the actor's 55th birthday. Kanguva is a fantasy action drama expected to reach a pan-Indian audience and is speculated to be released this summer.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Suriya's forthcoming film, Kanguva, directed by Siva, is certainly one of the most awaited films of 2024. The picture, described as a fantasy action drama, is likely to appeal to a broad Indian audience and is set to be released this summer. In the most recent update, the filmmakers revealed the first glimpse at Bobby Deol from the film on the actor's 55th birthday. 

    They also disclosed the name of his character: Udhiran. The producers proceeded to their social media to promote the poster and the caption:  “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran #BobbyDeol sir”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Kanguva is Suriya and Siva's first collaboration. According to conjecture, the film stars Soorarai Pottru in six parts and marks the Tamil debuts of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. In addition, the film stars Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and many more in key parts.

    Studio Green financed the project in partnership with UV Creations, and Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, would compose the soundtrack. Nishadh Yusuf and Vetri Palanisamy are in charge of the film's editing and cinematography, respectively. It is understood that the film would be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

    Suriya on the workfront
    After Kanguva, Suriya will collaborate with Vetrimaaran on a project called Vaadivasal. According to reports, the film will take place at Jallikkattu. Aside from that, the actor is expected to reconnect with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for the film Purananooru. A promotional trailer for the film was just published, revealing that Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma have been cast in pivotal parts. Furthermore, GV Prakash Kumar has joined the project as a music composer, and famous cinematographer Jomon T John is preparing to crank the film's camera.

    Bobby Deol on the workfront
    Bobby Deol was recently featured as the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film also included Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

    The actor's next project is Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars Krish Jagarlamudi. It is also reported that the actor would appear in Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film alongside Bobby, which is provisionally titled NBK109.

