Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Know date, time, prize money and more

Entertainment
Five contestants competing for the trophy are – Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty.
Voting lines for the Bigg Boss 17 winner are currently open. The winner is expected to get Rs 30-40 lakh as prize money.
Besides the trophy, the winner will also receive a car. To add to the excitement, the Grand Finale will include special performances.
A star-studded array of artists will take the stage, bringing glamour and sparkle to an exciting evening.
One cannot deny that residing in the Bigg Boss house is not easy. It's demanding and may often be psychologically and physically taxing.
Throughout the years, candidates have broken down within the home, requesting an early escape.
From heart-pounding challenges to dramatic encounters, the candidates have it all.
Not everything that transpired in the home was negative; laughter echoed through its walls, and friendships blossomed despite the mayhem.