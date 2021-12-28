Vikas Gupta pens a note for Shehnaaz Gill, as her dance video surfaces online post Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz Gill had cut off from the world after the demise of her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. Now, her good friend Vikas Gupta has come to support her after a dance video of the actress surfaced online.

Shehnaaz Gill had distanced herself after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. Lately, she has been in the news because she was seen attending the engagement ceremony of her manager. While many of her fans were happy as they saw the diva dancing at the party, a few of them even backlashed her.

Now Vikas Gupta, who had spent a reasonable amount of time with late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house, took to Instagram to write an emotional note for Shehnaaz.

In his lengthy post, he wrote that everyone had their own way of dealing with loss. The ones who could see Shehnaaz Gill dancing and smile do not know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn't really her. He had called her 'khushi' for a reason. She is doing the same to make her friends smile and be a part of their happiness as they were there for her loss and challenging times.

Vikas began his post by talking about how everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world, it's not just one relationship that we enter into, "that's your mother but then father your sibling's grandparents relatives post which it's the family you choose Your friends Your mentors".

His post further read that sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings, love isn't and shouldn't be dependent on any basis. When we lose any loved ones, we do not stop celebrating love from others. Losing a family member doesn't make one have a bite of a cake from our best friends birthday party; sometimes it's cause it's our favourite chocolate and we are hungry, and sometimes it's cause we don't want our friend to feel bad.

He further said that Sidharth Shukla is not there anymore; life may not be as perfect as when he was there for his loved ones, and it may take a long time. Vikas told his fans to remember that, "Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more".

