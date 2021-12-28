  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last year, Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santhok Singh Sukh, was in the news for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint. A woman accused Santhok and an FIR was lodged against him in Beas Police Station in Amritsar.

    When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets RCB

    Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen dancing at the engagement party of her manager. Soon many social media users started sharing her happy videos and pictures online. Besides that, last weekend, Shehnaaz's father Santhok Singh Sukh was reportedly shot by two unidentified armed persons on the bike near the Jandiala Guru area late Saturday night.

    When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets RCB

    Santhok Singh Sukh recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) right ahead of the state (Punjab) Assembly elections in 2022. When asked about the incident that happened in Amritsar, Santhok told a local newspaper that his security person had stopped their car to use the washroom at a Dhaba when two men on a bike rushed towards him and shot.  Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

    When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets RCB

    Later, Santhok's security threw bricks at the men on the bike but, they were not be captured as they fled from the crime scene. Santhok escaped unhurt in the firing; also, police recovered four empty shells from the site. Jandiala Guru police said the matter seemed suspicious, and the investigation is on. 

    When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets RCB

    Last year, Shehnaaz's father Santokh grabbed headlines when he was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. However, he rubbished the woman's claims, and an FIR was lodged against him in Beas Police Station in Amritsar in May. Santokh Singh had called the charges against him a big conspiracy to tarnish his image. According to media reports, Santokh revealed that the woman was in love with Santokh's friend, Lucky Sandhu. Santokh also said that the woman used to call him brother and had met him just a few times.
     

    When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets RCB

    He also claimed revealed that his friend (Lucky Sandhu) wanted to get rid of this woman and therefore came to his place to hide. The woman then came to Santokh's house asking about Lucky's location, and when he denied sharing the details with her, she intimidated him. He met with that woman in front of his bodyguard and wife; thus, there was no question of rape.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review RCB

    Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

    Bigg Boss 15 Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside drb

    Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside

    After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here drb

    After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say drb

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Jasprit Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain, under observation-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Jasprit Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain, under observation

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details SCJ

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, doctors strike called off-adt

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, doctors strike called off

    Woman hacked to death in front of son in Bengaluru; cops suspect ex-husband of killing her-dnm

    Woman hacked to death in front of son in Bengaluru; cops suspect ex-husband of killing her

    Intel Welcome to India IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets after company lauds semiconductor incentives gcw

    'Intel - Welcome to India': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets after company lauds semiconductor incentives

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon