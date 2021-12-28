When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping woman at gunpoint; read deets

Last year, Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santhok Singh Sukh, was in the news for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint. A woman accused Santhok and an FIR was lodged against him in Beas Police Station in Amritsar.

Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen dancing at the engagement party of her manager. Soon many social media users started sharing her happy videos and pictures online. Besides that, last weekend, Shehnaaz's father Santhok Singh Sukh was reportedly shot by two unidentified armed persons on the bike near the Jandiala Guru area late Saturday night.

Santhok Singh Sukh recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) right ahead of the state (Punjab) Assembly elections in 2022. When asked about the incident that happened in Amritsar, Santhok told a local newspaper that his security person had stopped their car to use the washroom at a Dhaba when two men on a bike rushed towards him and shot. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

Later, Santhok's security threw bricks at the men on the bike but, they were not be captured as they fled from the crime scene. Santhok escaped unhurt in the firing; also, police recovered four empty shells from the site. Jandiala Guru police said the matter seemed suspicious, and the investigation is on.

Last year, Shehnaaz's father Santokh grabbed headlines when he was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. However, he rubbished the woman's claims, and an FIR was lodged against him in Beas Police Station in Amritsar in May. Santokh Singh had called the charges against him a big conspiracy to tarnish his image. According to media reports, Santokh revealed that the woman was in love with Santokh's friend, Lucky Sandhu. Santokh also said that the woman used to call him brother and had met him just a few times.

