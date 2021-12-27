Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh Sukh, was reportedly alone in the car when two men on a motorbike shot at him.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh Sukh was reportedly shot by two unidentified armed persons near the Jandiala Guru area late Saturday, December 26 evening. Santhok Singh Sukh recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) right ahead of the state (Punjab) Assembly elections in 2022.

According to the reports, the incident happened when Santhok Singh Sukh's bodyguard and security persons stopped to use the bathroom when he (Santhok) was alone in the car and was shot at by two men on a motorbike. Punjab police say the case seemed suspicious, and the investigation is on. Shehnaaz Gill's father escaped unhurt in the firing.

His security threw bricks at the men on the bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene, as per amarujala.com. Jandiala Guru police say the matter seemed suspicious and the investigation is on. Santhok Singh escaped unhurt in the firing; also, police recovered four empty shells from the site.

