    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh Sukh, was reportedly alone in the car when two men on a motorbike shot at him.

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
    Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh Sukh was reportedly shot by two unidentified armed persons near the Jandiala Guru area late Saturday, December 26 evening. Santhok Singh Sukh recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) right ahead of the state (Punjab) Assembly elections in 2022.  

    According to the reports, the incident happened when Santhok Singh Sukh's bodyguard and security persons stopped to use the bathroom when he (Santhok) was alone in the car and was shot at by two men on a motorbike. Punjab police say the case seemed suspicious, and the investigation is on. Shehnaaz Gill's father escaped unhurt in the firing.

    Also Read: Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    His security threw bricks at the men on the bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene, as per amarujala.com. Jandiala Guru police say the matter seemed suspicious and the investigation is on. Santhok Singh escaped unhurt in the firing; also, police recovered four empty shells from the site.

    ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Shehnaaz Gill releases tribute video for Sidharth Shukla says, 'Tu mera hai'

    Talking about Shehnaaz she was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Last night, Shehnaaz was spotted dancing at a friend’s engagement party. She donned a shimmery black cocktail dress and danced to the popular track ‘Zingaat’. Later Shehnaaz's fans kept sharing Shehnaaz’ pictures on social media and praised how stunning Shehnaaz looks. 
     

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
