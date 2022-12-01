Vijay Deverakonda on ED's 12-hour grilling over money laundering case; star says, 'Life-changing experience..'

Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday (Nov 30) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said. ED questioned the actor for over 12 hours regarding Liger's funding. Here's what the actor has to say...

After being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the funding of Liger for more than 12 hours, Vijay Deverakonda finally speaks up. The movie, which served as his Bollywood debut, reportedly had a budget of Rs 100 crore. The central agency looks into the suspected Foreign Exchange Management Act breach (FEMA). After the 12-hour interrogation, the Telugu actor told the media he had done his duty.

"Difficulties come along with tremendous popularity, and there is nothing you can do about them. But to me, it's an encounter. When they phoned, I complied. According to reports, he stated, "I went and responded to their inquiries. There won't be many issues or negative outcomes from becoming fame. It is a life-changing experience. When I was summoned, I performed my duties and responded to the inquiries. They did not call me once again, he claimed, according to a media report.

The actor was taken in for interrogation at 8:30 am and discharged around 8:30 pm on November 30. According to reports, Vijay Devarakonda was asked about the movie's finance, salary, and payments made to other performers, such as American boxer Mike Tyson.

On November 17, the ED authorities interrogated actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur and film director Puri Jagannadh. They were questioned regarding the funding for the Hindi-Telugu film "Liger," which was released in August of this year. In the film, which reportedly had a budget of roughly Rs 125 crore, Mike Tyson also had a lengthy appearance.

Liger had a huge budget and a star-studded cast, but it struggled at the box office. Also criticised by critics was the movie. Following the failure of the film, Vijay briefly withdrew from public view,



