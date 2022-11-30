December WATCH: Freddy to Avatar 2 to Cirkus, films to watch his holiday season

Here is a list of movies and web series premiering in December, including Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and more.

The year's last month has arrived! Regarding movies and OTT content, 2022 witnessed a lot of developments. While Bollywood as a whole saw significant failures and through one of its most challenging periods, we also noticed several movies and web shows succeed. Regional films like RRR, KGF 2 and Kantara impacted the nation, while Hindi films like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fared very well at the box office. With just one month remaining until the year concludes, we are eagerly awaiting the release of the movies and television shows that are planned. We have compiled a list of the major releases in December if you're curious. Look at this:

Freddy movie poster

Freddy (Disney+ Hotstar)

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's tremendous success, everyone is looking at Kartik Aaryan. The actor is now preparing for the premiere of his Alaya F-starrer romance thriller Freddy. The movie follows the lives of a seemingly harmless man who works as a dentist during the day and becomes a murderer at night. On December 2, Freddy, which Shashanka Ghosh directed, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Theatre)

On December 16, the long-awaited Avatar sequel, directed by James Cameron, will finally hit cinemas. Avatar: The Way of Water, released more than ten years after the first film, chronicles the Sully family, headed by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), the turmoil that accompanies them, and their attempts to keep one another safe while fighting for survival and going through several catastrophes. Zoe Saldaa, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Britain Dalton all play supporting roles. The first of four sequels to James Cameron's ground-breaking science fiction film is titled Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cirkus (Theatre)

For the historical comedy Cirkus, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty will team up once more. Along with Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma also appear in the movie. On December 23, Cirkus will be released in theaters.

Govinda Naam Mera movie poster

Govinda Naam Mera (Disney+ Hotstar)

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar feature in Govinda Naam Mera, which tells the tale of Govinda Waghmare, who finds himself caught between his wife Mrs. Waghmare and his lover against a chaotic background of laughter and excitement. The Shashank Khaitan-directed movie is scheduled to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022. On December 16, get ready to meet choreographer Govinda, his seductive lover Suku, and his gorgeous wife Gauri.

Image: Still from the trailer

Qala (Netflix)

Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, will debut in Anvita Dutt's Qala. The narrative of film industry vocalist Qala Manjushree, played by Tripti Dimri, is followed in the trailer. It follows Qala, who is at the height of her career, and is set in the 1940s. She begins to lose her sense of reality as she begins to experience stardom. Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Rao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh also appear in the movie. On December 1, it will become available on Netflix.

Salaam Venky movie poster

Salaam Venky (Theatre)

Salaam Venky, Kajol's next movie, is based on Shrikant Murthy's novel The Last Hurrah and follows the lives of a mother and her son who has muscular dystrophy. Vishal Jethwa, an actor, is Kajol's son in the film. Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky will have a theatrical release on December 9.

India Lockdown poster

India Lockdown (Zee 5)

The focus of Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown will be the Covid-19-induced lockdown and how it impacted people's quality of life. Aahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi appear in it. It will debut on ZEE5 on December 2.

An Action Hero poster

An Action Hero (Theatre)

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his flicks that tackle social themes, will take a new direction in his upcoming movie, An Action Hero. In the movie written by Anirudh Iyer and Neeraj Yadav, Ayushmann will portray the part of Manav, who flees for his life while Bhura Solanki's Jaideep Ahlawat pursues revenge for his brother's unsolved murder. On December 2, it will be released in theatres.

Blurr movie still

Blurr (ZEE5)

Blurr, an official adaptation of the Spanish movie Julia's Eyes, centres on a blind lady who looks into her twin sister's suicide. The ZEE5 premiere will take place on December 9 and features Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah.

Moving in With Malaika movie poster

Moving in With Malaika (Disney+ Hotstar)

After serving as a reality show judge, Malaika Arora will direct her own reality programme. The television show, Moving in With Malaika, will provide a sneak glimpse into her life. On December 5, it will be made available on the OTT service Disney+ Hotstar.

Maarrich movie poster