Rajinikanth watched AR Rahman's virtual reality film Le Musk; later posed for some perfect clicks

On Wednesday (Nov 30), Rajinikanth and AR Rahman got together at the superstar's home in Chennai. Most likely, the two joined Aishwaryaa R for Lal Salaam.

Last night, November 30, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth provided fans with a few images of the superstar Rajinikanth and AR Rahman in what looks to be the superstar's home in Chennai. The director posted a photo of Rajinikanth and AR Rahman posing for a selfie while sitting on a couch on her Instagram Stories. Aishwaryaa R joined them in the second image.

Rajinikanth was seen wearing an all-black kurta in the pictures, whereas Rahman appeared in a simple blue checked shirt. Aishwaryaa appeared in a grey outfit. Sharing the picture, Aishwaryaa wrote, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa !"

Le Musk, AR Rahman's virtual reality film, was given a private screening for the superstar. While watching the movie in virtual reality, he also took some images of the Enthiran actor. AR Rahman's Instagram photo has the hashtags "superstarRajinikanth" and "Check who is watching @lemuskxperience."

Fans remarks and praised the duo. “That smile Legends," a fan commented. “Giants of our entertainment world," added another. “Both aging gracefully and beautifully," a third wrote. “Look at both of their eyes ✨✨🙌sparkling," a fourth said.

On Rajinikanth's professional front, he will be soon seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar's next action movie Jailer. In addition, he will have a protracted cameo in Lal Salaam, the next film by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. According to rumours, Rajinikanth intends to collaborate with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy on his future movie, which is slated to make its formal debut shortly.

The Oscar-winning musician, on the other hand, is finally working with Rajinikanth again for Lal Salaam. Ponniyin Selvan II, Ayaalan, Maamannan, the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, among many more intriguing projects, are among the long list of his upcoming releases.

Talking about Lal Salaam:

Rahman will write the score for Aishwaryaa’s forthcoming movie Lal Salaam. Rajinikanth also makes a cameo appearance in the movie. Rahman and Aishwaryaa recently uploaded a reel in which they were jamming together. He lauded her, saying, "Jamming with the most promising female Director @aishwaryarajini for #lalsalaam in Mumbai."

The film is directed by Aishwaryaa R, Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal in the lead. The film’s background score will be composed by AR Rahman, and it is expected to hit the screens next year.