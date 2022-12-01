Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth watched AR Rahman's virtual reality film Le Musk; later posed for some perfect clicks

    On Wednesday (Nov 30), Rajinikanth and AR Rahman got together at the superstar's home in Chennai. Most likely, the two joined Aishwaryaa R for Lal Salaam.

    Rajinikanth watched AR Rahman's virtual reality film Le Musk; later posed for some perfect clicks RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:44 AM IST

    Last night, November 30, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth provided fans with a few images of the superstar Rajinikanth and AR Rahman in what looks to be the superstar's home in Chennai. The director posted a photo of Rajinikanth and AR Rahman posing for a selfie while sitting on a couch on her Instagram Stories. Aishwaryaa R joined them in the second image.

    Rajinikanth was seen wearing an all-black kurta in the pictures, whereas Rahman appeared in a simple blue checked shirt. Aishwaryaa appeared in a grey outfit. Sharing the picture, Aishwaryaa wrote, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa !"

    Also Read: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

    Le Musk, AR Rahman's virtual reality film, was given a private screening for the superstar. While watching the movie in virtual reality, he also took some images of the Enthiran actor. AR Rahman's Instagram photo has the hashtags "superstarRajinikanth" and "Check who is watching @lemuskxperience."

    Fans remarks and praised the duo. “That smile Legends," a fan commented. “Giants of our entertainment world," added another. “Both aging gracefully and beautifully," a third wrote. “Look at both of their eyes ✨✨🙌sparkling," a fourth said.

    On Rajinikanth's professional front, he will be soon seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar's next action movie Jailer. In addition, he will have a protracted cameo in Lal Salaam, the next film by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. According to rumours, Rajinikanth intends to collaborate with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy on his future movie, which is slated to make its formal debut shortly.

    Also Read: Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    The Oscar-winning musician, on the other hand, is finally working with Rajinikanth again for Lal Salaam. Ponniyin Selvan II, Ayaalan, Maamannan, the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, among many more intriguing projects, are among the long list of his upcoming releases.

    Talking about Lal Salaam: 
    Rahman will write the score for Aishwaryaa’s forthcoming movie Lal Salaam. Rajinikanth also makes a cameo appearance in the movie. Rahman and Aishwaryaa recently uploaded a reel in which they were jamming together. He lauded her, saying, "Jamming with the most promising female Director @aishwaryarajini for #lalsalaam in Mumbai."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

    The film is directed by Aishwaryaa R, Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal in the lead. The film’s background score will be composed by AR Rahman, and it is expected to hit the screens next year.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveen Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle..'

    Raveena Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle'

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up' AJR

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence RBA

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version RBA

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Recent Stories

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details sur

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs FCG preview: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights

    World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this sur

    World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this

    football Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia snt

    Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia

    football Szczesny is Ochoa of Qatar World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina snt

    Szczesny is Ochoa of World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon