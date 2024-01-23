Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Sai Pallavi looks stunning in traditional saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement-watch

    Popular South actress Sai Pallavi was seen dancing in a golden cream silk saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement ceremony. Sai danced to some lively music.

    Pooja Kannan, the younger sister of actress Sai Pallavi, got engaged to her boyfriend Vineeth. In a modest ceremony, the pair exchanged rings. A video has surfaced showing Sai gracefully enjoying the festivities with her family. Sai danced to energetic music. Sai Pallavi appears in the video wearing a stunning traditional sari.

    Pooja posted a few photos of the engagement preparations on Instagram before the event. Pooja was joyfully posing with her fiancé, Vineeth, and others. Sai Pallavi donned a golden cream silk saree with minimal dewy make-up for her engagement day, while the pair wore matching grey clothes for their ring ceremony.

    A few days ago, Pooja had called Vineeth her “ray of sunshine.” “This cute lil button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you, my partner in crime and now, my partner,” Pooja wrote while introducing Vineeth to the world.

    Pooja made her film debut as an actor by appearing in the lead role in Stunt Silva’s Chithirai Sevvanam (2021).

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sai Pallavi is currently busy filming two movies simultaneously — Rajkumar Periyasamy’s Tamil film tentatively titled SK 21, where she stars alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. SK 21 is reportedly set to release this year.

    In Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu movie Thandel, she will share the screen with Naga Chaitanya. In addition, reports suggest Sai Pallavi is set to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Reports further state that the shooting for the film is set to commence from March, this year.

