'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more

'Laapataa Ladies,' a much-anticipated film from Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, has created a buzz since the release of its teaser. The audience has been eagerly awaiting more glimpses into this laughter-packed world, and the wait is finally over as the trailer is set to be released on January 24, 2024, Tuesday.

The teaser offered a brief yet intriguing look into the film's story, and now the excitement has reached its peak with the upcoming trailer release. Director Kiran Rao is expected to deliver another captivating tale, following the film's standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a joint venture between Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, featuring a script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogue, with additional dialogues contributed by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is scheduled for release on March 1, 2024.

Kiran Rao recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram account. These included heartwarming photos from Ira Khan's wedding, where Kiran was seen joyfully interacting with Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, son Azad, and the bride herself, Ira. Kiran expressed the joy of the occasion, stating, 'Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed, and even chilled. A lot.'

'Laapataa Ladies' is poised to be a delightful cinematic experience, blending laughter and heartwarming moments. The audience can look forward to the trailer unveiling on January 24, 2024, as the film gears up for its highly anticipated release on March 1, 2024.