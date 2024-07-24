Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts

Kerala can expect no heavy rain today, but heavy rain is likely tomorrow, with alerts issued for several districts. A yellow alert is in place for Kannur and Kasaragod today, while an orange alert (heavy rain) is issued for these districts tomorrow, along with yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Thiruvananthapuram: The weather forecast predicts no heavy rainfall in Kerala today (July 24), but warns of a high likelihood of heavy rain tomorrow. Consequently, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts today, while an orange alert (indicating heavy rainfall) has been announced for these same districts tomorrow, along with yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has advised against fishing in the coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Rainfall forecast for the next few days:

Orange Alert

25-07-2024: The IMD has announced an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The chance of heavy rain at isolated places is predicted. The Central Meteorological Department defines Very Heavy Rainfall as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Yellow alert

24-07-2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

25-07-2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

26-07-2024: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

27-07-2024: Kannur and Kasaragod



Latest Videos