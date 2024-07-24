Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts

    Kerala can expect no heavy rain today, but heavy rain is likely tomorrow, with alerts issued for several districts. A yellow alert is in place for Kannur and Kasaragod today, while an orange alert (heavy rain) is issued for these districts tomorrow, along with yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. 

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts on july 24 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 8:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The weather forecast predicts no heavy rainfall in Kerala today (July 24), but warns of a high likelihood of heavy rain tomorrow. Consequently, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts today, while an orange alert (indicating heavy rainfall) has been announced for these same districts tomorrow, along with yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has advised against fishing in the coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to unfavorable weather conditions.

    Rainfall forecast for the next few days:

    Orange Alert

    25-07-2024: The IMD has announced an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The chance of heavy rain at isolated places is predicted. The Central Meteorological Department defines Very Heavy Rainfall as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

    Yellow alert

    24-07-2024: Kannur, Kasaragod 

    25-07-2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad 

    26-07-2024: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod 

    27-07-2024: Kannur and Kasaragod
     

     

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 8:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal response on Budget anr

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam anr

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 425 July 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 425 July 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47000 in one click mvd fake message; Here is how anr

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47,000 in one click; Here's how

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8 july 23 2024 anr

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 24: Price of 10 gm FALLS post Budget ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 24: Price of 10 gm FALLS post Budget

    Check you daily horoscope: July 24, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: July 24, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for July 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Income Tax Day 2024: What are the new slabs after Budget 2024? RKK

    Income Tax Day 2024: What are the new slabs after Budget 2024?

    Self Care Day 2024: Know Date, history, significance ATG

    Self Care Day 2024: Know Date, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon