In pictures: Shruti Haasan's HOT look in golden co-ord set is not to be missed

On Sunday, Shruti Haasan shared a series of photos on her Instagram from her latest photoshoot.

Shruti Haasan is best recognized for her appearances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is also admired for her social media presence.

Recently, she posted a few images on social media which received a lot of attention and made fans bombared the comment section with praises.

In the photographs, the actress is wearing a black and gold co-ord set and looked stunning as she posed for the camera.

She donned mascara-laden eyelashes, finely drawn brows, a contoured nose, blush, and purple lipstick.

The 'Luck' actress finished her outfit with a high ponytail, hair flicks coming out, and black leather boots.

Netizens took to the comment section and termed that she looked beautiful and dropped heart and fire emojis.