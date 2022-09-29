Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map

    Yash shared a video where he is seen doing target practice in LA with renowned American director, martial artist, actor, and stuntman, J. J. Perry. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    Rocking sensation Yash certainly established a new standard for success criteria with the success of KGF 2. Yash has emerged as the celebrity with the ability to elevate Indian film to a global level after taking the prize for revitalising the box office with KGF 2, which made over 1200 crores globally.

    In a recent video, the Hollywood icon can be seen practising his aim in Los Angeles with famous martial artist, actor, and stuntman J. J. Perry.

    In the video, Yash and Perry can be seen practising at a shooting range that has served as the training ground for many iconic movies. The Hollywood filmmaker, who is renowned for his daring exploits, could be seen supporting the performer.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    >

    With this video, we can only state that waiting to see the Rocking star generate more examples of his success while breaking through more international barriers would be worthwhile. Yash has truly helped Indian film shine on the international stage.

    While Yash's unparalleled success with his box office smash KGF 2 has rocked the world, it appears that the actor is gearing ready to leave a lasting mark of India on a worldwide scale. 

    The feedback on the video and the responses from his devoted following have raised anticipation for what's coming up next, which might combine Indian spirit with global scope for an Indian and international audience.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
