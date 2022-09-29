Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares 'recall teaser' while announcing sequel's release date

    The makers of ‘Drishyam 2’ have announced the release date of the film along with a recall teaser of the film’s prequel that hit the theatres in 2015. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel will have a theatrical release in November.

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's film 'Drishyam' was well accepted by the audience. Filled with great acting and a lot of suspense, the film which also starred actors Tabu and Shriya Saran, was a commercial hit. Ever since the sequel of the film was announced, the audience had eagerly been waiting for an update on the same. And now, the makers have released the recall teaser of Drishyam, reducing the curiosity of the audience regarding the sequel.

    Taking to Instagram on Thursday, actor Ajay Devgn shared a ‘recall teaser’, taking the audience through the story of the prequel. As the teaser narrates Dhrishyam’s story, in a nutshell, it ends on a rather thrilling note wherein Ajay says, “My name is Vijay Salgaonkar, and this is my confession.”

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I: Theatre owners in London, Canada, receive alleged threats ahead of release

    Along with the recall teaser, Ajay Devgn also shared the release date of ‘Drishyam 2’. Per the actor’s post, the sequel will be released in the theatres on November 18. “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November 2022,” wrote Ajay Devgn in the post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    While the first glimpse of Ajay Devgn from Dhrishyam 2 has been revealed in the recall teaser, not many details about the sequel have been shared. At the same time, nothing on the characters of Tabu, Rajat Kapoor or Shriya Saran has been shown either. However, going by the looks of it, it appears that the sequel will be about Vijay Salgaonkar confessing to the crime.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar clears air around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship; says ‘Liger’ actor is…

    Earlier, along with the poster of the film on Instagram, the actor again reminded the fans of the teaser release date. Sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption, " Jo dikh raha hai woh hua nahi, jo hua hai woh kisi ko pata nahi!”

    Talking about Drishyam, the first part of this film, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, was released in the year 2015. The film was directed by Nishikant Kamat. Apart from Ajay, actors Shriya Saran, Tabu and Ishita Dutta were also seen in Drishyam. As per its box office report, the film had done a business of Rs 67.17 crores, reportedly.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
