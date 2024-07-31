Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen pushing an airline staff who asked for a selfie. Social media users criticised and trolled him for his 'rude attitude' at the airport.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has faced backlash after a video of him shoving an airline attendant away went viral on social media. In an undated video, Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, walk out of the lift. At that moment, an airline staff member approached him and asked for a selfie. He was observed shoving him, and he received criticism from all sides. In the viral footage, Chiranjeevi first disregards an airline staff who approaches him. The man attempts again to take a photo, but Chiranjeevi pulls him away, grabbing everyone's attention.

While some Chiranjeevi supporters backed him, others chastised him for disrespecting a staff member.

Also Read: Who is Baba Aniruddhacharya? Meet internet's favourite spiritual guru

Here are some comments

Just because #Chiranjeevi is a decent man, even after having hectic flight journey, he simply pushed the person for constantly bothering him for a selfie.



But if there was another star at that place, he would have shot him with his gun or would’ve thrown his phone. pic.twitter.com/i9iBaFZFXJ — At Theatres (@AtTheatres) July 30, 2024

Ni cinema lu alanti vallu choosthene ee position lo unnav ra musalna modda #RamCharan#Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/1UYk8cnwj5 — Pardhu☄️ (@mr_pardhu56) July 30, 2024



While the video left many angry, fans of the megastar supported him. One fan wrote, “It looks rude but don’t people have some sense to let them alone have their own time. Atleast they have to ask them before taking a pic with them. He might be in hurry who knows or he might be frustrated so he just wanted to walk away.”

Rande ra epudu #Nagarjuna gare ne అన్న intellectuals.

Pakana vuna Body gurd తోస్తే మీరు చేసిన రచ్చ(Mainly Cop mega fans🤮)



Epudu Direct #Chiranjeevi garu a తోసి వేశారు.

Frndly push slow push anne cover chestharu Emo😂Cops🤡.#Tollywoodpic.twitter.com/su0LzxXPHg — Let's WIN💫 (@Ssmb39010812) July 30, 2024

Another wrote, “He should have asked for it. Do not force celebrities; they are human too. We watch movies for entertainment; we do not give away money like charity. Chiru has saved the lives of thousands through his charity. He is always an inspiration.”

Also Read: WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty



A few months ago, actor Nagarjuna apologised when his bodyguard shoved a disabled fan at an airport. The 'Manmadhudu' actor said he was ignorant of the occurrence and apologised. Dhanush and his boys were with Nagarjuna when the tragedy occurred.

Later, Nagarjuna met the fan at the airport and posed for a photo outside.

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Chiranjeevi and his family members recently flew to Paris to witness the opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024. His wife, Surekha, Ram Charan, Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara accompanied them.

Latest Videos