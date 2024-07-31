Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

    Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen pushing an airline staff who asked for a selfie. Social media users criticised and trolled him for his 'rude attitude' at the airport.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

    Megastar Chiranjeevi has faced backlash after a video of him shoving an airline attendant away went viral on social media. In an undated video, Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, walk out of the lift. At that moment, an airline staff member approached him and asked for a selfie. He was observed shoving him, and he received criticism from all sides. In the viral footage, Chiranjeevi first disregards an airline staff who approaches him. The man attempts again to take a photo, but Chiranjeevi pulls him away, grabbing everyone's attention.

    While some Chiranjeevi supporters backed him, others chastised him for disrespecting a staff member.

    Here are some comments


    While the video left many angry, fans of the megastar supported him. One fan wrote, “It looks rude but don’t people have some sense to let them alone have their own time. Atleast they have to ask them before taking a pic with them. He might be in hurry who knows or he might be frustrated so he just wanted to walk away.” 

    Another wrote, “He should have asked for it. Do not force celebrities; they are human too. We watch movies for entertainment; we do not give away money like charity. Chiru has saved the lives of thousands through his charity. He is always an inspiration.”

    A few months ago, actor Nagarjuna apologised when his bodyguard shoved a disabled fan at an airport. The 'Manmadhudu' actor said he was ignorant of the occurrence and apologised. Dhanush and his boys were with Nagarjuna when the tragedy occurred.

    Later, Nagarjuna met the fan at the airport and posed for a photo outside.

    Chiranjeevi and his family members recently flew to Paris to witness the opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024. His wife, Surekha, Ram Charan, Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara accompanied them. 

