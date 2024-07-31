Entertainment

Who is Baba Aniruddhacharya? Meet internet's favourite spiritual guru

On social media, where fads and memes come and go quickly, Baba Aniruddhacharya has captured the hearts and tickled the funny bones of netizens across India.

Known for his flowing beard, saffron robes, and funny life lessons, this spiritual guru is an internet celebrity.

Millions have been captivated by his clever, sarcastic, and twinkly remarks, making him a meme generator.

Baba Aniruddhacharya, a spiritual guru, has a large following on social media due to his unusual, sometimes comical views on life, love, and spirituality.

He became popular with his films, which combine age-old wisdom with modern insights and appeal to all ages.

Baba Aniruddhacharya's simplicity contributes to his appeal. His easygoing humour, ability to relate, and capacity to explain spiritual concepts make him more personable.

The internet sensation also shared the clip on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Mumbai mei hua bhayankar swagat guruji ka (Guruji was welcomed in Mumbai).

Baba Aniruddhacharya at cooking show Laughter Chefs

Fans of Guru Ji and the show were ecstatic. A user commented, “He is not just Guruji, he is also the beloved of millions of mothers. Say, Radhe Radhe.”

One more wrote, “Humare pyare Guruji. Radhey Radhey.” Many offered their respect to the spiritual guru, while others enquired about his visit to Mumbai.

