Entertainment

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

Kritika Malik has faced criticism while joining Bigg Boss OTT 3. They say she betrayed her dearest friend Payal by marrying Armaan Malik.

Image credits: Social Media

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

Kritika and Armaan were severely questioned at a Bigg Boss OTT 3 press conference. Krtika was dubbed a “witch” and questioned whether she regretted betraying her buddy.

Image credits: Kritika Malik/instagram

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

“Initially, I did feel guilty. We faced numerous problems, the three of us got separated, and I even attempted suicide."

Image credits: Instagram

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

"But later, I realized I couldn’t live with Armaanji. It’s only because of Payal that this relationship could work,” she said.
 

Image credits: Instagram

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

Asked if Armaan favoured her over Payal, Kritika added, “Both Payal and I are equal to him; it’s not that he loves one of us more."

Image credits: Instagram

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

"Payal was evicted sooner, so I was the only one left with him, which made him closer to me as a husband.”

Image credits: Instagram

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

In 2011, Armaan Malik married Payal and had Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, sans divorce.

Image credits: Instagram

WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

On December 4, 2022, Armaan disclosed Kritika and Payal's pregnancies, causing a stir online. Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid are Armaan's children. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One