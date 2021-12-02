Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been a buzz in Bollywood these days. Every day some update related to their marriage is doing rounds on social media. According to the latest reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have given the photo rights of their grand wedding to an international magazine.

The wedding of actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have created a buzz in the film industry. From their wedding venue to the attire that the couple will be wearing on their D-day, every little detail about their wedding is being reported by the media for the fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Amidst this, fresh reports are doing rounds that a deal worth crore of rupees has been signed between the couple and an international magazine for the exclusive photo rights of their wedding pictures. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had also given the photo rights of their wedding to People magazine.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have decided to give the rights of the wedding photos to an international magazine. This deal has been finalized in crores of rupees. For this, Katrina Kaif and her team have already spoken to the magazine after which the deal was signed. However, it is not yet clear as to which magazine has received the rights for their wedding pictures. Now, if any photo of the wedding comes out on social media, then it will be shared by the couple themselves.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that no guest at the wedding will be allowed to take their mobile phones inside without the couple’s consent. This has been done so that pictures of their wedding are not leaked. The reports are suggestive that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have asked their guests to sign a ‘Non-Disclosure Agreement’, barring the guests from clicking any pictures or making videos at the wedding. This has been done so that none of the pictures or the videos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is leaked in the media or on social media from any of their wedding ceremonies and festivities.

The couple is expected to get married at a fort resort in Sawai Madhopur town near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. Their wedding functions are expected to begin from December 07 and would go on till December 09.

