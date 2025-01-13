Maha Kumbh 2025: Actress Adah Sharma to recite Shiva Stotram at Prayagraj; Read on

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story, will debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, reciting the Shiv Tandav Stotram live. A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, her performance marks a spiritual highlight at the event, coinciding with its Maha Shivratri conclusion

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, renowned for her performance in the controversial film The Kerala Story, is gearing up for a special live performance at the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The actress is set to recite the Shiv Tandav Stotram live, marking one of the highlights of this grand spiritual event. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which begins on January 13 and concludes on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri, is expected to draw numerous celebrities, with Adah Sharma being one of the key attendees.

A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, this will be Adah’s first-ever performance at the Maha Kumbh Mela, in front of an enormous gathering of devotees. She has previously impressed her fans on social media with flawless recitations of the Shiv Tandav Stotram, demonstrating her profound connection to the hymn. Her participation this year is particularly significant as it also marks her maiden visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Since the lockdown period, Adah had shared videos online where she recited the Shiv Tandav Stotram. While fans appreciated these glimpses, they were unaware that a live performance was forthcoming. In 2024, she performed the entire stotram at an event, leaving the audience awestruck. A clip from that performance, which she later shared on Instagram, featured her balancing on one leg in a pose reminiscent of Lord Shiva’s iconic Nataraja form, further showcasing her devotion and poise. Fans have since expressed their excitement about her upcoming live rendition.

Adah Sharma began her Bollywood journey with the 2008 horror hit 1920, receiving critical acclaim for her role. Over the years, she has built a diverse career, working in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films. She is widely recognized for her role in the Commando series alongside Vidyut Jammwal, where her blend of action and comedy resonated with audiences. Recently, her compelling portrayal in The Kerala Story earned her widespread attention, making her a prominent figure in the industry.

