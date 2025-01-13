Maha Kumbh 2025: Actress Adah Sharma to recite Shiva Stotram at Prayagraj; Read on

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story, will debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, reciting the Shiv Tandav Stotram live. A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, her performance marks a spiritual highlight at the event, coinciding with its Maha Shivratri conclusion

Maha Kumbh 2025: Actress Adah Sharma to recite Shiva Stotram at Prayagraj; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, renowned for her performance in the controversial film The Kerala Story, is gearing up for a special live performance at the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The actress is set to recite the Shiv Tandav Stotram live, marking one of the highlights of this grand spiritual event. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which begins on January 13 and concludes on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri, is expected to draw numerous celebrities, with Adah Sharma being one of the key attendees.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, this will be Adah’s first-ever performance at the Maha Kumbh Mela, in front of an enormous gathering of devotees. She has previously impressed her fans on social media with flawless recitations of the Shiv Tandav Stotram, demonstrating her profound connection to the hymn. Her participation this year is particularly significant as it also marks her maiden visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

ALSO READ: Marco Box-office collection: Unni Mukundan starrer crosses 100 Crore; Read reports

Since the lockdown period, Adah had shared videos online where she recited the Shiv Tandav Stotram. While fans appreciated these glimpses, they were unaware that a live performance was forthcoming. In 2024, she performed the entire stotram at an event, leaving the audience awestruck. A clip from that performance, which she later shared on Instagram, featured her balancing on one leg in a pose reminiscent of Lord Shiva’s iconic Nataraja form, further showcasing her devotion and poise. Fans have since expressed their excitement about her upcoming live rendition.

Adah Sharma began her Bollywood journey with the 2008 horror hit 1920, receiving critical acclaim for her role. Over the years, she has built a diverse career, working in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films. She is widely recognized for her role in the Commando series alongside Vidyut Jammwal, where her blend of action and comedy resonated with audiences. Recently, her compelling portrayal in The Kerala Story earned her widespread attention, making her a prominent figure in the industry.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

Hyderabad Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition RBA

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition

VIDEO Ajith Kumar wins Dubai 24H race; kisses wife Shalini, enjoys with his team and more RBA

VIDEO: Ajith Kumar wins Dubai 24H race; kisses wife Shalini, enjoys with his team and more (WATCH)

Gully Boy 2: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal to star in iconic sequel of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Read ATG

Gully Boy 2: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal to star in iconic sequel of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Read

Game Changer: Telangana revokes ticket price hike for Ram Charan starrer; Read on ATG

'Game Changer': Telangana revokes ticket price hike for Ram Charan starrer; Read on

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon