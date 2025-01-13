'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's NDP, strongly opposed Donald Trump's comments suggesting the use of "economic force" to bring Canada into the U.S. Singh emphasized Canadian sovereignty, stating that the country is "not for sale" and vowed to defend it.
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) and a former ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, strongly defended Canadian sovereignty following Donald Trump's contentious comments about potentially using "economic force" to integrate Canada into the United States.

“I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country's not for sale. Not now, not ever.”

Singh said in a video posted on X, “I’ve lived across this country, and I can tell you Canadians are a proud people. We're proud of our country, and we're ready to fight like hell to defend it.”

“Right now with the forest fires ravaging homes, Canadian firefighters showed up. That's who we are. We show up and support our neighbors. But if Donald Trump thinks. If you think you can pick a fight with us, there'll be a price to pay,” Singh said.

Singh made his remarks as tensions grew after Trump suggested that Canada could join the United States as its 51st state. The former US president has consistently argued that removing the "artificially drawn line" between the two nations would be beneficial, especially for national security. However, Singh rejected these claims and promised a strong response if Trump's rhetoric were to materialize into action.

Earlier this month, after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as Prime Minister, Donald Trump suggested a "merger" between the U.S. and Canada, asserting that it would remove tariffs and shield Canada from perceived threats such as Russian and Chinese naval activity. 

Trudeau dismissed Trump’s remarks and said, "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.” He called for mutual respect between the two nations.

