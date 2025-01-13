Land scam in UP's Sambhal: 'Fake will' used to sell 114 plots near 150-year-old stepwell, dupe buyers

Sambhal’s Chandausi town in Uttar Pradesh is at the center of a land scam involving 114 plots fraudulently registered using a fake will.

Sambhal’s Chandausi town in Uttar Pradesh is at the center of a land scam involving 114 plots fraudulently registered using a fake will. The scheme, allegedly targeting members of the minority community, has triggered investigations by local police and intelligence agencies, senior district officials revealed on Sunday.

The disputed plots were originally part of Laxmanganj locality but have since been absorbed into a new colony known as 'Mughalpura' as the town expanded.

Adding fuel to the controversy is the plight of Gulnaz B, a 54-year-old widow of Mohd Yusuf Saifi, who faced a sudden eviction from her home, built over a historic stepwell. Gulnaz was forced to vacate on just one hour's notice last Friday, after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation unearthed the 150-year-old structure. She has accused Aamna Begum, her husband Zaheeruddin, and others of fraud and intimidation.

“I purchased the 103-square-kilometer plot in 2016 and even secured administrative approval for construction,” Gulnaz said. However, when the stepwell emerged, she claims the accused threatened her family when approached for accountability.

Inspector Renu Singh of Chandausi police station confirmed that the case is under investigation.

Encroachments on temple land add to scandal

The scandal runs deeper, with a survey conducted by Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi uncovering illegal encroachments on ASI-protected land surrounding the Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple.

Originally encompassing 80 bighas, the temple's property has been reduced to just 19 bighas, with over 50 bighas reportedly leased out unlawfully as grazing land. The ASI signboard marking the premises was also found damaged, highlighting the extent of neglect.

SP Bishnoi said, "We have received Gulnaz's complaint. A gazetted officer will verify land records within three days, after which an FIR will be filed. Historical records from 1952, post-zamindari abolition, will guide the resolution. Leases on nearly 50 bighas of temple land are being canceled, and strict action is underway."

Chandausi SDM Nidhi Patel echoed this, stating, "Land records are being scrutinized to ensure a fair investigation. Revenue officials are also examining documents related to the stepwell and its surrounding 28 bighas of land."

The involvement of a prominent builder in the scam is under the scanner, raising further questions about the scale of the conspiracy.

The stepwell, spanning approximately 400 square meters, has captivated historians and residents alike. Featuring three intricate levels — two crafted from marble and one from brick — the structure also includes four chambers, a well, and a tunnel that ASI experts believe may have served as an escape route during the 1857 rebellion against the British Raj.

