Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch]

Telugu filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina is facing criticism after making an inappropriate comment about actress Anshu's appearance during an event in Hyderabad on January 12. The filmmaker attended the teaser launch of his upcoming film Mazaka, which marks the return of Anshu to the industry. The director’s remarks, shared in videos that quickly went viral on social media, have left many viewers upset, with some calling his comments derogatory.

In the footage, Trinadha is seen praising Anshu for her past work, particularly her role in the 2002 film Manmadhudu, where she starred alongside Nagarjuna. However, his praise soon took an uncomfortable turn when he commented on her physical appearance. "How does this girl look like this, I used to wonder," he said, referencing her younger self in the film. He further mentioned watching Manmadhudu multiple times just for her.

The situation escalated when Trinadha commented on her current appearance, stating, "She’s thinner now, I advised her to eat and gain weight, as it's not enough for Telugu cinema; the size needs to be larger." He further mentioned that she had improved and would continue to do so. His remarks faced widespread criticism for focusing on the actress's body and reinforcing damaging beauty standards within the industry.

Social media users were quick to condemn the director, with some expressing outrage over his comments, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Terrible, terrible comment by director Trinadha Rao about his heroine." This incident follows a previous controversy involving the filmmaker in early 2024, when he made actress Payal Radhakrishna uncomfortable by insisting on a hug despite her non-verbal cues against it.

