Amazon Republic Day sale 2025: iPhone 15 to iQOO 12; top 5 smartphone deals you can't miss

Are you about to upgrade your smartphone? The Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon has since begun for Prime members, and the official sale started at 12 PM today. Customers may take advantage of huge discounts and offers on popular smartphone models from companies like Apple, OnePlus, Realme, and more during the sale. To further simplify your search, we have put together a list of smartphone models—including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 15, and many more—that are offered at steep discounts. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, take a look at the phone's reduced pricing.

1. Apple iPhone 15 Because the iPhone 15 is a year-old smartphone, its price has dropped significantly during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, making it affordable for consumers. The 128GB model of the iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs. 69990. However, consumers can purchase it for just Rs. 56999 while the offer is still going on. Customers may also take advantage of bank and exchange discounts to further lower the cost of cellphones.

Realme GT 7 Pro

2. Realme GT 7 Pro It is the first smartphone in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, setting strong performance standards and showing promise in multitasking. The Realme GT 7 Pro, which retails at Rs. 69999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB model, was just released in India. However, it costs just Rs. 59998 on Amazon. In addition to discounts, customers who make purchases with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 54999 on all Banks' credit and debit cards can receive an immediate discount of Rs. 5000.

3. iQOO 12 The iQOO 12, which became quite popular upon introduction in 2023 because to its outstanding performance and photography qualities, is another smartphone to get during the deal. During the Amazon sale, the smartphone, which initially retailed for Rs. 59999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB model, is now only Rs. 45999. In order to further lower prices, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

4. Vivo X200 Pro Launched in December 2024, this current flagship model has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 CPU and remarkable photography skills. The Vivo X200 Pro was originally priced at Rs. 1,01,999 on Amazon, but it is now only Rs. 94999 during the Great Republic Day Sale. Additionally, Amazon gives bank incentives of up to Rs. 6000 and free EMI choices.



5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Finally, even after two years, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a popular flagship. The 12GB RAM and 256GB model of the smartphone was initially priced at Rs.149999, but Amazon is currently offering a 52% discount on handsets, bringing the price down to only Rs.71999. To receive further advantages, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

