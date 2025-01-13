Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition

Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati will face charges for demolishing the Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Hyderabad. The Nampally court is hearing the trespass and criminal conspiracy case under IPC Sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B. The GHMC partially dismantled the hotel in 2022.

Hyderabad Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and their family have been charged with demolishing the Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Hyderabad's Film Nagar neighbourhood. In November 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) partially destroyed the Deccan Kitchen Hotel. 

As per ANI, "Film Nagar Police of Hyderabad registered a case against prominent Telugu film personalities, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, his brother Abhiram Daggubati, and their father Suresh Babu Daggubati in connection with the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel, located in Film Nagar."

The FIR names Daggubati Suresh as the first accused (A1), his brother Daggubati Venkatesh as the second, Suresh's son and actor Daggubati Rana as the third, and Rana's brother and producer Daggubati Abhiram as the fourth.

A complaint has been filed concerning the demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B for trespass and criminal conspiracy. Nanda Kumar, who gave the court order, accused Venkatesh Daggubati and his family members of illegally demolishing the Deccan Kitchen Hotel.

According to reports, the Daggubati family owned the land where the Deccan Kitchen Hotel was located but leased it to a businessman named Nanda Kumar, a suspect in a separate MLA purchase case.

Previously, the GHMC ordered the destruction of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel, but the work was suspended owing to a legal battle. According to the plaintiff, the defendants caused damages worth more than Rs 20 crores while the properties were in court custody in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati has yet to issue an official remark on the legal issues surrounding the destruction of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel. 

