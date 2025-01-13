Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Chandramouli Biswas, a talented bassist from bands like Fossils, Golok, and Zombie Cage Control, tragically passed away at 48. Found dead at his Kolkata residence, he had been battling depression for years

Ex Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48 ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Chandramouli Biswas, a well-known bassist associated with bands like Fossils, Golok, and Zombie Cage Control, was found dead at his Kolkata residence on Sunday evening. Reports indicate that the 48-year-old musician died by suicide at his rented house on Indian Mirror Street, near Wellington in central Kolkata.

As reported, Biswas, who is survived by his parents, was alone at home at the time of the incident. His death came to light after Mohul Chakraborty, a member of his current band Golok, attempted to reach him by phone but was unsuccessful. Concerned about Biswas’s unresponsiveness, Chakraborty and another close friend went to his residence, where they discovered him deceased. Chakraborty expressed the profound loss felt by the Bengal music industry due to Biswas's passing.

The bassist had reportedly been battling depression for several years, which had taken a toll on his physical health. He was not eating properly, had become frail, and was undergoing treatment and therapy for his condition.

Authorities have sent Biswas's mortal remains for a post-mortem examination, and a suicide note recovered from the scene has been submitted for handwriting analysis.

It was noted that Biswas had updated his social media profile just hours before his death. He changed his Facebook profile photo, which received likes and compliments from friends.

Biswas played a significant role in Bengal's rock music scene as a key member of the band Fossils from 2000 to 2018. Initially joining as a guitarist, he later transitioned to being the band’s bassist. In 2018, he left Fossils due to health issues. After a brief hiatus, he joined Zombie Cage Control and was later associated with Golok until his untimely demise.

