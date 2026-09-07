A viral clip showing a rugged actor in a Salaar-like avatar has sparked claims that a Pakistani film copied Prabhas’ action scenes. However, the video appears to be a social-media recreation, not a confirmed film scene

A viral video resembling Prabhas’ character Deva from Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has sparked a debate online, with many users claiming that a Pakistani film copied the action style of the Prashanth Neel directorial.

The Viral Clip Is Not Confirmed To Be From A Pakistani Film

The biggest confusion surrounding the video is its alleged connection to a Pakistani feature film. Despite being widely shared with claims that Pakistan has copied Salaar, there is no confirmed information establishing that the footage is from an officially released or upcoming Pakistani movie.

The clip shows a man sporting a rugged look, walking in slow motion and performing action moves in a dark, gritty setting. These elements bear a strong resemblance to the visual style associated with Salaar.

However, resemblance alone does not establish that a film has copied the sequence.

Haseeb Bilal Is Linked To The Video Online

The clip has been linked on social media to Pakistani content creator Haseeb Bilal, who is known for recreating moments inspired by popular South Indian films.

Bilal has not explicitly confirmed that this particular video is a Salaar recreation. Still, the similarities are noticeable. From the character's styling and body language to the setting, colour treatment and action choreography, the video appears heavily inspired by Prabhas' Deva.

This has likely contributed to the confusion, with viewers mistaking a social-media production for footage from a Pakistani movie.

There Is No Proof That The Video Is AI-Generated

Another claim circulating alongside the video is that it was created using artificial intelligence. At present, there is no solid evidence to confirm that.

The footage appears to involve a real performer, physical props and a live-action setup. Its cinematic appearance could instead be the result of editing, colour grading, slow motion and visual effects.

So, while the clip may look highly polished and similar to Salaar, there is currently no basis to definitively call it an AI-generated video.

The Salaar Connection

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire featured Prabhas as Deva and became particularly recognisable for its dark colour palette, intense action sequences and larger-than-life presentation.

The viral Pakistani clip appears to draw inspiration from several of these elements. But calling it a direct copy by a Pakistani film would be misleading without evidence that it belongs to an official movie production.

In short, the viral video is best described as an apparent live-action social-media recreation inspired by Salaar, rather than proof that a Pakistani film copied Prabhas' action sequence.