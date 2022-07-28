Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Samuthirakani appear in the Vaathi film, which Venky Atluri directed. The movie is scheduled to be out in October.

The multilingual film Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri, and starring Dhanush, is now in its last stages of production. In advance of the birthday of the lead actor Dhanush, the film's creators today unveiled the first image. The first trailer for Vaathi indicates that Dhanush will make another exciting movie. As the 1980s-set movie's title implies, the charismatic actor may be seen sporting a vintage ensemble.

Even though the hoopla around Dhanush's performance in The Gray Man by the Russo Brothers is far from finished, the Tamil actor has already started marketing his Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Vaathi. As promised, the movie's first look poster has been out, showing Dhanush absorbed in his work.

The actor can be seen burning the midnight oil amidst a stack of books. Also, the makers informed that the film's teaser will be dropped today.

The project will see Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, along with Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena in prominent roles, apart from the rest.

This big project is being supported by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the auspices of Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. The play being presented by Srikara Studios follows the journey of a regular person who battles the nation's dishonest educational system.

The maker of Vaathi, Venky Atluri was recently quoted saying about his next, "Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the film's major highlights."

Dhanush is currently developing many additional films, including the musical comedy Thiruchitrambalam, the suspense drama Naane Varuven, and Captain Miller. Cinemagoers are eagerly anticipating each of these movies. He last appeared in The Gray Man, a Hollywood spy thriller.