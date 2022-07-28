Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know Dulquer Salmaan's net worth, cars, salary, education and more

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 8:09 AM IST

    Happy birthday, Dulquer Salmaan! The Malayalam actor is a family man who has become well-known throughout India, not only among South Indians. Son of megastar Son of actor Mammootty, Salmaan also made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor.

    Dulquer Salmaan photosoot

    One of the top actors in south India is Dulquer Salmaan. Although the actor has primarily appeared in Malayalam movies, he has not limited his options to only one language. He has also starred in several Tamil and Telugu movies. He debuted in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor's upcoming movie.

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    The actor is now preparing for the premiere of Sita Ramam, his Telugu movie. The release of the movie's trailer marked the beginning of Salmaan's birthday week. So, on his 36th birthday, let us talk about his net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan's Best films 
    The action movie Second Show served as Dulquer's first film, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The actor has acted in several well-known films over the years, ‘Ustad Hotel (2012), ‘ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013), ‘Bangalore Days (2014), ‘O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), ‘Charlie (2015), ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2015), ‘Mahanati (2018), and ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha (2019).

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan's net worth, salary and yearly income:
    According to media reports, Dulquer Salmaan will have a net worth of Rs 52 Crore in 2022. His monthly salary allegedly exceeds Rs 40 lakh. Dulquer earns Rs 1 to 2 crore per movie, as per the reports.

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan also earns through his business, TV ads, and brand promotions. The income for Dulquer to endorse a brand ranges from Rs 50 to 60 lakh.

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan's collection:
    Dulquer is very passionate about cars; he is one of the few Indian film industry actors who own the most expensive cars. 
    ‘Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, The cost of the car is Rs 2.54 Crore 
    BMW M3 Convertible, The price of the car is 86 Lakhs.
    Ferrari 458 Spider is the most expensive car in his garage and the worth of this luxury car is Rs 4.06 Crore
    ‘BMW X6, the price of the car is Rs 92.03
    Mercedes Benz AMG G63, price Rs 2.45 Crore
    BMW Z4, this car cost him around Rs 78.9 Lakh
    BMW M5, The cost of the car is Rs 1.62 Crore 
    BMW i8, is the last car in Dulquer’s garage, and the cost of the car is Rs 2.62 Crore

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan's education:
    The actor attended Toc H Public School in Kochi and went to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA where he got his bachelor's degree in business management. Dulquer took a three-month acting school at Mumbai's Barry John Acting Studio after finishing his academics.

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan's family: 
    On July 28, 1986, in Cochin, Kerala, India, Dulquer Salmaan was born into a Muslim family. Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam film industry, is Dulquer Salmaan's father, and Sulfath is her mother. Surumy, Dulquer's older sister. Dulquer Salmaan got married to Amal Sufiya in 2011. In 2017, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, Dulquer's daughter, was born.

    Also Read: MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan's family: 
    On July 28, 1986, in Cochin, Kerala, India, Dulquer Salmaan was born into a Muslim family. Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam film industry, is Dulquer Salmaan's father, and Sulfath is her mother.

    Also Read: BOLD video, pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect booty; netizens call her 'SEXY'

    Photo Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

    Surumy, Dulquer's older sister. Dulquer Salmaan got married to Amal Sufiya in 2011. In 2017, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, Dulquer's daughter, was born.

    Also Read: 'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who will score big at box office?

    DISCLAIMER: The above article is for entertainment purposes only. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts mentioned in the article. It is just for entertainment purposes.

