Dhanush's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more

Fans adore Dhanush, who has worn several hats over his career of more than 20 years. On Thursday, July 28, the actor turned 39. Dhanush is well-known for his remarkable dance performances and roles as a producer, actor, and singer. With his various acting abilities and enthusiastic dancing performances, the actor has graced the silver screen over the years and captured the hearts of millions of people.

Dhanush's best movies:

The National Award-winning actor just made his stylish Hollywood debut in the film The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. His hit film are ‘Thiruda Thirudi’, ‘Thiruvilayadal Aarambam’ (2006), ‘Polladhavan’ (2007), and ‘Vada Chennai’ (2018). Here are some blockbuster movies such as, ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ and ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari’. Dhanush made his directorial debut in the film ‘Pa Paandi’ (2017), a successful film at the box office.

In (2013) Dhanush made his Bollywood debut in ‘Raanjhanaa’ with Sonam Kapoor, this film was a super hit at the box office.



Dhanush's family and education:

Dhanush was born on July 28, 1983, in Chennai. He got a BCA degree from Madurai Kamaraj University in Tamil Nadu. The Indian film director Kasthuri Raja's son is Dhanush. Mother name is Vijayalakshmi, also an Indian actress. In 2004 Dhanush married Aishwarya R, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. Dhanush has two sons Yatra and Linga. Earlier this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya parted ways.

Dhanush's Net Worth, income and more:

According to various media reports, Dhanush's net worth will be Rs 160 Crore in 2022. He is one of the highest-paid south Indian actors with a monthly income of over Rs 1 Crore.

His films are the primary source of his income, breaking yearly records. It is reported that Dhanush makes between Rs 7 and 8 Crore per film. Dhanush makes a lot of money by promoting brands Rs 2 to 3 crores for each brand endorsement. He is also the owner of the lucrative production business Wunderbar Films. The yearly income of Dhanush exceeds 15 crores. His net worth has been increasing annually over the past few years.



Dhanush's song Why this Kolaveri Di from film '3' became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube. The song's unusual "Tanglish" lyrics (a combination of Tamil and English) quickly gained popularity on social networking sites after its official release on November 16, 2011.

Dhanush's cars:

The busiest actor in Kollywood and the owner of the most costly automobile is Dhanush. Check out his list of cars.

‘Rolls Royce Ghost’ is among the most expensive car- Rs 6.95 Crore.

Range Rover Sport HSE’ of Rs 1.50 Crore INR.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d’ Rs 1.42 Crore.

'Jaguar XJ L' Rs 1.11 Crore in India.