Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH

Actress and politician Urmila Matondkar was recently spotted at a Mumbai event, sparking more speculation about her rumored divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The actress attended the event on Monday evening, and notably, she was not wearing her wedding ring, leading many to believe that the rumors may be true. Urmila has yet to address the reports, but her appearance without the ring seemed to fuel the divorce speculation.

In videos from the event, Urmila looked stunning in a violet lehenga paired with a golden blouse and an embellished coat. She completed the look with a neat bun and posed gracefully for the cameras. Fans quickly noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring, further intensifying the buzz surrounding her personal life.

A few days ago, reports began circulating that Urmila and Mohsin had already separated and that the actress had filed for divorce. Sources claimed that the separation was not amicable. The couple, who married in 2016 in a private ceremony, surprised many due to their age difference and different religious backgrounds. Mohsin is reportedly 10 years younger than Urmila.

Adding to the speculation, Mohsin has deleted all pictures of Urmila from his social media. Urmila’s last social media post featuring Mohsin was in June 2023, where she shared an Eid greeting. Over the past year, the couple has refrained from posting about each other online.

Despite the ongoing rumors, neither Urmila nor Mohsin has made an official statement about their relationship or divorce.

