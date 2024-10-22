Cyclone Dana ALERT! West Bengal, Odisha brace for impact – When & where it could strike

Preparations are underway along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha in anticipation of Cyclone 'Dana'. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

Cyclone 'Dana' has not yet hit the Bay of Bengal. However, advance preparations are being made along the coasts of Bengal and Odisha in anticipation of a possible disaster. If a cyclone forms, it could hit somewhere between Sagar Island and Puri.

Before that, the administrations of both states are on alert. By Tuesday, the beach town of Puri is becoming visibly tourist-free. The Odisha government has asked tourists and pilgrims from outside the state to leave Puri before Wednesday.

They have been asked to return to their respective states. The state government has also advised tourists not to go to Puri on Thursday and Friday.

In Bengal too, the administration has taken advance precautions in two coastal districts - East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

The administration has started miking in various coastal areas including Namkhana, Sagar Island, Patharpratima, Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas since Monday, fearing disaster. 'Flood Shelters' or Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters are being built.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up by the sub-divisional administration in the Kakdwip area. The state administration is keeping a close watch on various tourist centers including Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur in East Midnapore.

The local administration has been asked to ensure that tourists cannot swim in the sea at Digha and surrounding beaches for the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, the low pressure area will gradually strengthen, first into a depression, then into a deep depression and by Wednesday morning it may turn into a cyclone.

After that it will move north and north-west. Its power will increase as it passes over the water area. It will turn into a powerful cyclone when it reaches the coast of Odisha and Bengal on Thursday morning.

It will enter the land between Puri and Sagar Island. At that time, the wind speed on the coast can be 110-110 kilometers per hour.

The sea has already started to become rough. The Meteorological Department said that the East and Central Bay of Bengal has been rough since Monday. The sea will be rougher on Thursday.

The sea will be rough near the coasts of Bengal and Odisha from Wednesday evening to Friday morning. At that time, fishermen were forbidden to go to sea on the coasts of Bengal and Odisha.

This disaster could affect eight districts of Bengal - two 24 Parganas, two Midnapores, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura.

There are fears of crop damage in both states due to the cyclone. The Agriculture Department of the West Bengal government issued an advisory for farmers on Monday.

It has been said that if 80 percent of the paddy ears ripen, the crop should be harvested quickly. Farmers have also been requested to take the harvested paddy to the field quickly instead of leaving it in the field.

It has been recommended to fix the water drainage system in the field with papaya, banana, various vegetables, betel nut and pulses. The use of any chemicals or pesticides is also prohibited until the weather improves.

