IDF finds treasure in Hezbollah bunker beneath Beirut hospital

The Israeli army uncovered treasure trove in bunker where Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed. Over $500 million in gold, cash was discovered in secret bunker

Treasure in Hezbollah Bunker

The IDF revealed a significant discovery regarding Hezbollah's terrorist hideouts. A Hezbollah bunker beneath a Lebanese hospital contained $500 million in treasure

Hezbollah's Secret Bunker Location

The IDF disclosed intelligence about Hezbollah's financial hub, claiming it's a secret bunker under Al Sahel Hospital in Beirut, containing gold and cash

Cash in Hezbollah's Bunker

Israel revealed millions of dollars in cash and gold within a bunker beneath Al Sahel Hospital in South Beirut, equivalent to approximately ₹41,945,025,000

Israel Attacks Hezbollah Targets

On Sunday, Israel attacked multiple Hezbollah locations to weaken the Iran-backed group's funding capabilities

Fate of Hezbollah's Funds

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the Israeli Air Force targeted Hezbollah's financial locations. The fate of the funds remains undisclosed

Hezbollah's Use of Funds

Hagari suggested the money could have been used for Lebanon's reconstruction or against Israel. He identified it as a major location for Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Israel Attacks Hezbollah Bank

Israel urged Lebanese authorities and international organizations to prevent Hezbollah from using funds for terrorism and attacks against Israel. Banks were also targeted

