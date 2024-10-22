IDF finds treasure in Hezbollah bunker beneath Beirut hospital

World News
The Israeli army uncovered treasure trove in bunker where Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed. Over $500 million in gold, cash was discovered in secret bunker
The IDF revealed a significant discovery regarding Hezbollah's terrorist hideouts. A Hezbollah bunker beneath a Lebanese hospital contained $500 million in treasure
The IDF disclosed intelligence about Hezbollah's financial hub, claiming it's a secret bunker under Al Sahel Hospital in Beirut, containing gold and cash
Israel revealed millions of dollars in cash and gold within a bunker beneath Al Sahel Hospital in South Beirut, equivalent to approximately ₹41,945,025,000
On Sunday, Israel attacked multiple Hezbollah locations to weaken the Iran-backed group's funding capabilities
IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the Israeli Air Force targeted Hezbollah's financial locations. The fate of the funds remains undisclosed
Hagari suggested the money could have been used for Lebanon's reconstruction or against Israel. He identified it as a major location for Hezbollah chief Nasrallah
Israel urged Lebanese authorities and international organizations to prevent Hezbollah from using funds for terrorism and attacks against Israel. Banks were also targeted