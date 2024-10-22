Yogi govt reunites over 93,000 missing children, strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government’s child protection initiatives in Uttar Pradesh have reunited over 93,658 missing children with their families, supported 1,645 vulnerable children through Mission Vatsalya, resolved 1,707 child disputes, and trained 1,015 youngsters under the National Skill Development Mission, improving child welfare.

First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government’s child protection initiatives in Uttar Pradesh have reunited over 93,658 missing children with their families, showcasing the government's dedication to safeguarding the welfare of children across the state. This achievement, driven by proactive policies and close collaboration with central government programs, has brought hope to thousands of families.

One of the key contributors to this success is the implementation of the *Mission Vatsalya Yojana*, overseen by the Department of Women and Child Development in Uttar Pradesh. The program has supported 1,645 vulnerable children, ensuring they grow up in a secure and nurturing environment. This initiative continues to play a pivotal role in the state's efforts to protect and provide for children in need.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's push for infrastructure sparks real estate, hospitality boom in Prayagraj

Furthermore, specialized task forces established in all districts have resolved 1,707 child-related disputes, helping to uphold and empower children's rights in the state. These task forces have been instrumental in addressing complex child protection cases and ensuring justice for the affected children.

In addition to these efforts, the state’s sponsorship scheme has benefited 11,860 children, while two children have been placed in foster care, securing them safe and stable homes. The Yogi government's focus on improving children's futures extends to skill development programs as well. Under the *National Skill Development Mission*, 1,015 young individuals have received training, with 29 securing employment, helping them build self-reliance and societal respect.

Deepotsav 2024: Cultural dept to recreate 'Treta Yuga' with 10 grand stages

The Child Helpline (1098), active in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, continues to offer immediate assistance in child protection cases, further reinforcing the government's commitment to child welfare.

These initiatives reflect the Yogi government's sustained efforts to safeguard children’s rights and ensure a better future for vulnerable children across the state.

