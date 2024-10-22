Watch: Taylor Swift's 'Oops Moment' during Eras Tour in Miami (VIDEO)

In a now-viral TikTok video, Singer Taylor Swift is seen grasping for the back of her custom Vivienne Westwood gown as if to warn that something is wrong. Fans praised the dancers for their fast thinking, which helped Swift avert a significant accident onstage. 
 

Watch Taylor Swift's 'Oops Moment' during Eras Tour in Miami (VIDEO) RBA
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to provide unique experiences, although not all are planned! Swift, 34, experienced a small wardrobe malfunction during her October 18 stop in Miami, which might have hampered her performance. Her microphone pack slipped free when she was singing "But Daddy I Love Him" from the concert's Tortured Poets Department segment, resulting in an unexpected stoppage.

Swift is seen grasping for the back of her custom Vivienne Westwood gown in a now-viral TikTok video, as if to warn that something was wrong. Swift's backup dancers jumped into action, unzipping her garment to assist in attaching the microphone pack, allowing the singer to continue singing smoothly. Fans complimented the dancers for their fast thinking, which helped Swift avert a major accident onstage. 

Swift's Vivienne Westwood gown, a mainstay of the concert's Tortured Poets Department portion, is a show-stopper in its own right. The gown has a sleeveless ball gown silhouette with a corseted bodice and a skirt engraved with words from her song "Fortnight." Swift wore a black bodysuit beneath, making transitioning into her circus-inspired outfit simpler for the following song, "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

Aside from the wardrobe malfunction, Friday night's event was packed with surprises. During the Reputation part of the event, Swift showcased a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit, sparking fan speculation that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is on the way. The black one-legged catsuit had gold snakes interwoven, an obvious homage to Swift's snake iconography from her Reputation era. Fans also noticed that one snake on her catsuit constituted the number two, causing curiosity regarding the release date of her re-recorded album. 

The Miami crowd featured Tom Brady, Serena Williams, and Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Savannah Guthrie. Swift's tour will continue to New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Canada before ending up the record-breaking Eras Tour.

