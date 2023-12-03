Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted'

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi shared the screenshot of Instagram suspending her account on X formally known as Twitter.

Television actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed is often in the news for her eccentric fashion style. The 26-year-old never misses an occasion to be the talk of the town. She continues to upload daring photographs and videos on Instagram. However, strict action was recently taken against Urfi's Instagram account, which the actress herself revealed on social media.

Why did Urfi Javed's account get suspended?

Urfi Javed's Instagram account was suspended and the actress shared the screenshot of it on X, formally known as Twitter. According to rumors, Urfi's account was suspended owing to her provocative images. However, the particular grounds for her suspension remain unknown, leaving her fans in the dark.

Let us tell you that the actress's account was eventually recovered. However, by releasing the screenshot, she alerted her fans and poked fun at her detractors. Urfi captioned this screenshot, 'Today I have observed that the wishes of many people have been granted.'

Netizens mock Urfi Javed once again

Netizens did not come out in favor of Urfi on this post, and many people supported Instagram's decision. 'This is the best post of 2023 I have seen,' a user said. 'It's good that it's been closed,' said another user. Another person commented, "The moment I was waiting for has come and gone."

Professional front

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has collaborated with several well-known designers. She recently worked with Masaba Gupta. Previously, she had become a show-stopper for renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.