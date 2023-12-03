CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks on ventilator; Dayanand Shetty clears heart attack rumours

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, known for his role in CID, is reportedly on ventilator support after a health incident. Contrary to initial reports of a heart attack, co-star Dayanand Shetty clarifies the situation.

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his portrayal of Fredericks in the beloved detective series CID for an impressive span of nearly two decades, is reportedly currently receiving ventilator support following a heart-related incident on Friday, December 1. Media outlets have disclosed that the 57-year-old actor was admitted to Tunga Hospital, where he is currently facing a critical health situation. While some reports suggest a heart attack as the cause, his co-star Dayanand Shetty has contradicted this information, asserting that Dinesh is indeed hospitalized and, on a ventilator, but the ailment does not involve a heart attack. Dayanand emphasized that the actor's medical condition is undergoing observation, opting not to delve into specific details.

According to information gathered by IWM Buzz, Dinesh Phadnis' health crisis prompted his CID team to be notified, with some cast members reportedly visiting him at the hospital. Sources mentioned a slight improvement in his health on Saturday, December 2, although no official statement from Dinesh's representatives has been released at the time of reporting.

Dayanand Shetty, who portrayed Senior Inspector Daya in CID, clarified the nature of Dinesh's ailment to The Indian Express, stating, “Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalised and on a ventilator, doctors are observing him. He has not suffered a heart attack, it is a different treatment and I wouldn’t like to comment on it.”

CID, the iconic detective show, first aired in 1998 and maintained its popularity until 2018, making it one of the longest-running series on Indian television. Dinesh Phadnis, recognized for his role as Fredericks, endeared himself to audiences through his comedic timing and playful banter, particularly with Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman. Notably, Dinesh contributed to the show not only as an actor but also as a writer for some of its episodes. Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in the enduring sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reprising his CID character. Beyond his television success, the actor featured in films such as Sarfarosh and Super 30, and he also delved into writing for a Marathi film.

Post the conclusion of CID, Dinesh remained engaged with fans through his active presence on social media. Concerns for his health are now prevalent among his followers, who eagerly await updates on Dinesh's well-being.

ALSO READ: 'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent go brutal to help their fierce dragons