    Twitter explodes over ‘incest’ claims against Ricky Martin

    Ricky Martin has been accused of having an alleged sexual and romantic relationship with his 21-year-old nephew, which the singer’s attorney had denied.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    (Image: Getty Images)

    Serious claims have been made against Ricky Martin saying that he was involved in an incestuous sexual relationship with his own nephew. These claims against the singer have left everyone, including him, in a state of shock. Twitter was flooded with fans coming out in huge support for the singer against the claims of incest.

    Ricky Martin, best known for his 1999 solo hit song ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’, became famous after he joined the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo as one of the members. Following domestic violence allegations against him, he was recently issued a restraining order.

    Recently, ‘El Universal’, a Mexican newspaper reported that Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew had made these allegations against him. He claimed that his singer-uncle made unwanted visits to his residence after their alleged seven-month affair.

    Reacting to the restraining order on Twitter, early this month, Ricky Martin issued a statement saying that it was "based on completely false allegations". Furthermore, Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, reportedly said in a statement "the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges”.

    In a statement, Ricky Martin’s attorney Marty Singer said, "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting."

    "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," Singer added.

    Although he has not been charged, under Puerto Rican law, if the allegations are found to be true against Ricky Martin, then he could be sentenced to 50 years in prison. A court hearing on these allegations against Martin has been set for July 21.

    Soon after this, the microblogging site Twitter was flooding with tweets over the allegations. Twitter users reacted with disgust over the claims of ‘incest’ that have been made against the singer.

    Jessie Woo, a social media user, tweeted: "Ricky Martin did WHAT to his NEPHEW?!", while another user by the name of Rafranz Davis wrote, “Yeah if you don't know why Ricky Martin is trending, don't check. Just don't."

    Take a look at some of the tweets here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
