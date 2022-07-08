What is 'face blindness' prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from?

Brad Pitt recently revealed that he is suffering from a face blindness disease called ‘prosopagnosia’. Here is everything you need to know about the disease.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently said that he thinks he is suffering a ‘prosopagnosia’, a neurological disorder that makes one unable to recognise faces. Also known as ‘face blindness’, the condition can occur in one out of 50 people, reportedly.

The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ actor, said that he struggles to recognise and remember faces, even though he has not yet formally been diagnosed with the neurological condition. In an interview with GQ, Brad Pitt reportedly said that he feels ashamed of the disorder and that he wishes to meet people who can relate to it.

So, what exactly is prosopagnosia? Neurological disorder affects people in different ways. While some people may not be able to recognise faces, including those of their family members, others may have trouble distinguishing unknown faces. And then there are also some who find it difficult to distinguish how a face is different from an object.

Causes of ‘face blindness’: Prosopagnosia can be caused by several things such as a traumatic brain injury, a stroke, or certain neurodegenerative diseases. In some cases, it can also be a congenital disorder which is present at birth; it can also run in families. The disorder can also be found in a few children with autism, reportedly.

Symptoms:

- Trouble recognising faces of individuals in person or in photographs

- Finds it difficult to describe faces

- Refuses to greet people by their names

- Avoid meeting new people

Treatment: Prosopagnosia is said to be currently incurable. Its treatment, however, focuses on ‘workarounds’ and other coping skills which may help a person in identifying other people without being dependent on facial cues. For instance, noting a person’s build, height, accessories, clothing, vocal mannerisms, and gait as sources of recognition.