    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor's film out on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar represents Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's debut collaboration and is leaked on torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. The film is all set to hit the theatres today, March 8.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the much-anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has become the latest victim of piracy. According to reports, the film has been released in full HD on torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, and others. The film will be released in theatres today, March 8.

    TJMMFree Download, TJMM MP4 HD Download, TJMM Tamil Rockers, TJMM Telegram Links, TJMM Movie Free HD Download, and TJMM Free Download Link are among the keywords used to find the film on torrent sites. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Free Download, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar MP4 HD Download, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Tamil Rockers, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Telegram Links are also accessible. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar HD Download and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Link. The film is available in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD formats for download.

    Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others play significant roles.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too gave the film a big thumbs-up. He wrote, “#OneWordReview… #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Refreshing take on romance and relationships… #PKP, #PKP2, #SKTKS, now #TJMM, #LuvRanjan ticks all the right boxes yet again… #ShraddhaKapoor terrific, #RanbirKapoor outstanding… Chartbuster music. #TJMMReview". (sic)

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. It is now available in theatres.
     

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
