MG Hector to Tata Safari: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 30 lakh in India this festive season

Discover the best SUVs under Rs 30 lakh in India this festive season. Explore features, compare models like Mahindra XUV 700, Jeep Meridian, and more. Find your perfect SUV with festive discounts and limited editions!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

During this festive season, people in India buy new automobiles and improve their existing ones. Numerous SUVs with features, comfort, and performance are available on the market for less than Rs 30 lakh. Indian manufacturers provide discounts and introduce limited-edition models at this time, making it the ideal time of year to purchase a new vehicle. These special versions are identical mechanically but have undergone cosmetic changes.

article_image2

1. Mahindra XUV 700

The inside of the Mahindra XUV 700 is luxurious and attractive. The XUV 700 comes with a gasoline and diesel engine and can accommodate five, six, or seven passengers. All-wheel drive is another option available for the Mahindra XUV 700. A 360-degree camera, wireless charging, Level-2 ADAS for increased safety, and other innovations are included in the Mahindra XUV 700, which begins at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image3

2. Jeep Meridian

Meridian now has an updated feature list and a new, reduced pricing. In addition to the seven-seater form, the Jeep Meridian is now offered in a five-seater configuration. The diesel engine that powers the Jeep Meridian also has 4x4 capabilities. With features like ADAS and ventilated seats, the Jeep Meridian begins at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image4

3. MG Hector

The MG Hector is next on the list. Hector provides a high-end atmosphere together with aggressive exteriors that command attention on the road. The MG Hector comes with gasoline and diesel engine powertrains and may accommodate five, six, or seven passengers. The Hector has amenities like automated temperature control, a 14.6-inch touchscreen, Level-2 ADAS, and more, and it costs Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image5

4. Tata Safari

With its strong appearance and fashionable design, the Tata Safari is a manly SUV. It comes with a single diesel engine and can accommodate six or seven passengers. ADAS, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and other technologies are included. The ex-showroom starting price of the Tata Safari is Rs 15.49 lakh.

article_image6

5. Toyota Innova

The Toyota Innova, an MPV with cozy seats and economical engine choices, comes in fifth. There are six and seven seats available in the Innova. In addition to the Toyota Innova Hycross, which features a petrol hybrid drivetrain, the Innova is available with a single diesel engine. With options like automated temperature control, rear AC controls, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and more, the Innova Hycross starts at Rs 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Innova Crysta starts at Rs 19.99 lakh.

