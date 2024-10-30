‘I’m getting remarried too…’ When Abhishek Bachchan addressed Aishwarya Rai divorce news

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, a beloved Bollywood couple, have recently faced divorce rumors. Abhishek's humorous response to past gossip highlights their strong bond and ability to handle media speculation.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have long captivated fans as one of Bollywood's favorite couples. However, recent rumors regarding their marriage facing difficulties have stirred public interest and concern. Amid this speculation, the couple's past responses to similar claims highlight their unique approach to handling media narratives.

 

article_image2

In 2014, Aishwarya and Abhishek found themselves at the center of divorce rumors, prompting the actor to respond with characteristic wit. Taking to social media, Abhishek quipped, “Ok. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting remarried too? Thanks. #muppets.” His playful remark not only dismissed the gossip but also showcased their shared humor and resilience in the face of scrutiny.

 

article_image3

The recent gossip has intensified, especially after Aishwarya was spotted celebrating her cousin Sagar Shetty's birthday without Abhishek. Fans noted his absence, which sparked further speculation about their relationship status. However, insiders revealed that Abhishek was in Bhopal visiting his ailing grandmother, Jaya Bachchan's mother, who has been hospitalized. This clarification served to ease concerns among fans, reaffirming that family commitments often take precedence over public appearances.

 

article_image4

Despite the swirling rumors, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to focus on their individual careers and family life. Aishwarya has maintained a steady presence in the film industry, while Abhishek has enjoyed a series of box-office successes. His recent film, Ghoomer, has added to his accolades, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor.

 

article_image5

As they navigate the ups and downs of public life, Aishwarya and Abhishek remain committed to each other and their family. Their ability to confront speculation with humor and grace speaks volumes about their enduring partnership, proving that love often prevails amidst the noise of the media.

