Virat Kohli's RCB captaincy record

Reports suggest Virat Kohli might captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru again in the next Indian Premier League. It's also rumored that this reconsideration is based on Kohli's request. In IPL history, Kohli has captained the most matches after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He has played his entire IPL career for RCB. Despite leading RCB for eight seasons, Kohli has never won the title. He captained the team from 2013 to 2021. Last season, Kohli also captained RCB in a few matches when Faf du Plessis was injured.

Kohli has led RCB in 143 IPL matches. Only MS Dhoni (226) and Rohit Sharma (158) have captained more matches. However, Kohli lags behind Dhoni and Sharma in terms of wins and titles. Out of 143 matches, Kohli led RCB to victory in only 66, losing 70. His win percentage is just 46.15.

Despite setting an IPL record with 973 runs in 2016, Kohli couldn't secure the title for RCB. Their best finish under his captaincy was runner-up in 2016. Kohli stepped down as captain in 2021, making way for Faf du Plessis, who also hasn't won the IPL title for RCB yet.

RCB won each of their final six league games last season to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Du Plessis and Co. secured a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings in their final league clash, a do-or-die battle, to enter the final four. However, they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in the first eliminator.

