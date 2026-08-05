Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has completed 13 days in theatres with a solid box office performance. Although collections witnessed the expected weekday decline after a successful second weekend, the film continues to hold well across major markets.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 2.10 crore India net on Day 13. This takes its total India net collection to around Rs 181.55 crore, while the India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 211.74 crore.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21.17% on Tuesday. Evening shows registered the highest footfall at 27.31%, followed by afternoon shows at 19.7%, night shows at 20.5%, and morning shows at 15%.