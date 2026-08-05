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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues its impressive theatrical run despite the usual weekday slowdown. The film has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, proving its strong appeal among fans
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 13: India earnings remain steady
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has completed 13 days in theatres with a solid box office performance. Although collections witnessed the expected weekday decline after a successful second weekend, the film continues to hold well across major markets.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 2.10 crore India net on Day 13. This takes its total India net collection to around Rs 181.55 crore, while the India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 211.74 crore.
The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21.17% on Tuesday. Evening shows registered the highest footfall at 27.31%, followed by afternoon shows at 19.7%, night shows at 20.5%, and morning shows at 15%.
Jana Nayagan crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide
The H Vinoth directorial has now crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.
Its overseas performance continues to complement the strong domestic collections, while Tamil Nadu remains the film's biggest market. Despite the expected second-week weekday drop, the worldwide figures highlight the film's consistent theatrical run.
The milestone also underlines Thalapathy Vijay's massive fan following, with Jana Nayagan widely promoted as his final film before transitioning to full-time politics.
Can Jana Nayagan end its second week on a strong note?
Trade experts believe the film still has room to add to its total before new releases arrive in cinemas. If it maintains a steady hold through the remaining weekdays, Jana Nayagan could finish its second week with another respectable collection.
Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama features Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and several supporting actors. Positive audience response, Vijay's star power, and repeat viewership continue to drive the film's successful box office run.
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