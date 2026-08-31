The Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha, and Raghubir Yadav starrer 'Om Ka Hari' is set for a September 18, 2026 release. The film, directed by Harish Vyas, explores a father-son relationship and includes late singer Asha Bhosle's last recorded song.

The release date of the upcoming family dramedy 'Om Ka Hari', starring Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav, has been announced. Directed by Harish Vyas, the film is set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. The makers shared the film's poster on Instagram along with the release date. The poster came with the caption, "Warning People in this family are not as close as they appear. #OmKaHari in cinemas 18th September." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)

The film also stars Samta Sudiksha and Ayesha Kapur in key roles. It follows the relationship between a father, Hari Prasad Sharma, and his son, Om Prasad Sharma. Their differences often lead to clashes; however, there's also humour and warmth along the way.

Director Harish Vyas on 'Om Ka Hari'

For Vyas, 'Om Ka Hari' also completes his trilogy of films based on different forms of love. His earlier films, 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele', explored love between partners and the bond between friends.

Talking about the three films and what makes 'Om Ka Hari' different, Vyas, in a statement, said, "I think all three of my films have been about love, but about different kinds of love and, more importantly, about the things we struggle to say. Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain was about reminding a husband and wife that after 30 years of marriage, you still need to say 'I love you'. Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele was about discovering love in friendship. And Om Ka Hari is perhaps the most personal and universal of the three about a father and son who love each other deeply but have forgotten how to say it."

'Om Ka Hari' also marks the third collaboration between Vyas and Jha after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele'. Jha and Yadav play the central characters in the film.

More on the Film

Music and Asha Bhosle's Final Song

The film will also feature music by late playback singer Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar and Paresh Pahuja, among others. Bhosle's last recorded film song, "Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan," will be part of the film and is set to release on September 8, coinciding with her birth anniversary.

Festival Accolades

'Om Ka Hari' has already been screened at several film festivals. The film had its world premiere at Stuttgart in 2025 and was later screened at IFFM Melbourne and CSAFF. Its Indian premiere took place at the Closing Gala of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Produced by First Ray Films, 'Om Ka Hari' will be released in cinemas on September 18 this year.