Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is a must-watch; this Malayalam film is at number 4 on Netflix's global list

Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali has been called an ‘out and out entertainer’ and ‘the homegrown desi-superhero film India needed’.

Malayalam film Minnal Murali was one of the much-awaited Indian superhero films finally released on Netflix on Christmas Eve, December 24. The film is about Jaison, an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning.

The movie features Mollywood's handsome hero Tovino Thomas in the lead. The film was shot in some beautiful locations in Alappuzha, Wayanad in Kerala, and some parts of Karnataka. The film is directed by Basil Joseph, produced by Sophia Paul (Weekend Blockbusters).

Besides, Tovino Thomas, the film has Guru Somasundaram as the antagonist. Both have received accolades from critics and fans across age groups since it premiered on Netflix. The movie has been called an ‘out and out entertainer’ and ‘the homegrown desi-superhero film India needed’. The Malayalam-language film will also have Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English dubs.

The film also has talented Mollywood actors like Aju Varghese, Vasisht Umesh, Harisree Ashokan, Mammukoya, Bijukuttan, and Baiju Santhosh. The director of the movie Basil Joseph, plays a cameo in the film.

In May last year, Minnal Murali had made headlines after a few right-wing groups allegedly destroyed an estimated Rs. 50-lakh set claiming the church set hurt their religious beliefs. Later, The Antharashtra Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal publicly claimed accountability for the vandalism of the set near Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady near Ernakulam Kerala.

Minnal Murali has been trending at number 4 on the global Top 10 list for Non-English films on Netflix! This superhero film is also in the Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix, including #1 in four countries- India, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



