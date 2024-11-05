India's internet subscribers exceed 96 crore, surpassing combined populations of three major nations

India's internet subscriber count has exceeded 96 crore, surpassing the combined populations of the USA, Japan, and Russia. From April to June, the number of users increased from 95.44 crore to 96.96 crore, marking a 1.59% growth.

New Delhi: India has made history by surpassing 96 crore internet subscribers, a figure greater than the combined populations of the USA, Japan, and Russia. The majority of internet users in the country rely on wireless connections. The Telecom Ministry celebrated this milestone on its official X account, expressing joy over India's achievement in internet subscription numbers.

In the April to June quarter, the number of internet users in India increased from 95.44 crore to 96.96 crore, marking a growth of 1.59%. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, out of the total 96.96 crore internet consumers, 4.2 crore rely on wired connections, while 92 crore use wireless internet.

India's rapid growth in internet connectivity is evident from these figures, showcasing its leadership in the global population and now in the realm of internet connections. Both public and private sector companies are driving the internet revolution in the country.



