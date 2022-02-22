  • Facebook
    Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    As per media reports, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber want to have a big family of their own.

    Image: Getty Images

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one celebrity couple who enjoy a humongous fan following across the globe. The couple’s adorable pictures, every time they are spotted holding each other’s hands in public, have been the favourite of the Bieber fans. Good news has come in for the fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as the couple may be planning on starting a family of their own.

    According to media reports, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share a belief that a big family is in their destiny. Reports suggest that the celebrity couple want to have a big family someday since the 27-year-old singer and his 25-year-old model wife have been closer than before, sharing a balanced, supportive and healthy life.

    Image: Getty Images

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have said in the past they feel they will make really good parents. The couple had also said that they think that one of the purposes for them to be on earth is to become parents.

    Early this month when Hailey Bieber graced the cover of a magazine, she spoke about the kind of mother she will become. “I bet you when I have kids, I’m going to be like I didn’t even know what patience was before that,” Hailey said adding, “Everybody always assumes first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

    Image: Getty Images

    Hailey Bieber also said initially that it was instilled in her mind to have babies immediately after getting married. However, she later decided otherwise. So when does the couple think they will be ready to have their babies?

    Image: Getty Images

    To this, Hailey told the magazine that in the next couple of years, they would try for a child but also said that “You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. No kids this year, that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

    ALSO READ: Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

    Image: Getty Images

    Justin Bieber too had a little something to say on the subject of having babies. In his documentary last year, he said, “Hopefully, we squish out a nugget.”

    Image: Getty Images

    But how many kids are they planning on having? This answer was revealed by Justin Bieber in 2020 when he appeared on Ellen Degeneres’ show. Answering the question, he had said, “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body.”

