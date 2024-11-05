Ashwin K Verma defends 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly amid stepdaughter’s shocking allegations

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, faces serious allegations from her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, who accused her of distancing her father, Ashwin Verma, from his daughters. Ashwin has defended Rupali, addressing the challenges surrounding his past marriage

"Anupamaa" star Rupali Ganguly recently found herself at the center of controversy after her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, made serious allegations against her. Esha, who is Rupali’s husband Ashwin K Verma’s daughter from a previous marriage, accused Rupali of distancing her from her father. In response, Ashwin defended Rupali, though she has yet to publicly address these claims. Following this, Ashwin shared an Instagram Story expressing his appreciation for the “first love” of his life.

Notably, this post was not directed at Rupali or his ex-wife; instead, it was a heartfelt tribute to his mother. Ashwin shared a video featuring actor Keanu Reeves, celebrating mothers as a child’s first friend, home, and more. The video praised mothers as the foundation of a child’s early experiences, describing them as their first teacher, doctor, and friend, among other roles. The message encouraged viewers to honor their mothers by sharing the video, which Ashwin posted without any personal caption, suggesting a subtle acknowledgment to his mother.

This post came shortly after Ashwin defended Rupali on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he commented on the difficult circumstances surrounding Esha’s allegations. Esha had claimed Rupali had a 12-year affair with Ashwin during his second marriage, accusing her of being "controlling" and of causing a rift between Ashwin and his daughters. Esha also alleged that Rupali issued threats when she attempted to contact her father.

Addressing these allegations, Ashwin expressed understanding of his daughter’s pain from the end of her parents’ marriage, acknowledging that divorce can be a challenging experience for children. He clarified that his second marriage ended due to personal issues between himself and his former wife, which were unrelated to anyone else. He expressed his hope for the happiness of both his children and his wife, and voiced disappointment over the media’s role in perpetuating negativity.

ALSO READ: 'Baadalo ke bageeche...', Sara Ali Khan shares clips from her recent trek to Kedarnath [WATCH]

Amidst this unfolding situation, Rupali made her first public appearance since Esha’s statements, stepping out for dinner with Ashwin and their son on Monday evening.

Latest Videos