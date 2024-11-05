'Baadalo ke bageeche...', Sara Ali Khan shares clips from her recent trek to Kedarnath [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan recently visited Kedarnath to offer prayers and seek blessings. She shared a video capturing her scenic trek through the holy city, giving fans glimpses of the serene landscapes and clouds enveloping the valley

First Published Nov 5, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

Sara posted a video compilation of her Kedarnath trek, showing moments from her journey through the mountains. In one clip, she pointed out the cloud-covered Kedarnath below as she hiked the rocky paths, pausing occasionally to soak in the views. Clad in a pink top with white joggers, a matching jacket, cap, sunglasses, and sneakers, she navigated the trails with ease. Alongside the video, she humorously captioned it, saying that she felt as if she was above the clouds, exploring a "garden of clouds."

Memorable Visit to Kedarnath Temple

In another post, Sara shared a picture from the Kedarnath Temple, expressing her reverence. Describing the experience, she mentioned the beauty of the flowing Mandakini River, the sound of aarti, and a "milky ocean" beyond the clouds. She signed off with "Until next time," underscoring her bond with the sacred place.

Kedarnath and Sara's Bond with the Valley

Sara's connection with Kedarnath began with her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she frequently returns to the valley, strengthening her connection with its spiritual ambiance. This time, she visited with rumored boyfriend Arjun Bajwa.

Post-Kedarnath, Sara has been a part of several successful movies, including Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, and Atrangi Re. Her most recent release was Ae Watan Mere Watan, and she has an exciting lineup of films, including Metro… In Dino and Sky Force, further showcasing her talent in diverse roles.

